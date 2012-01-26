State of the Union Viewership Dips 12%

Viewership for President Obama's third State of the Union

address on Jan. 24 was down 12% over 2011

to 37.8 million viewers, according to numbers released by Nielsen.

It was the least-watched of Obama's major addresses to

Congress, below both other State of the Union addresses and his address to the

Joint Sessions of Congress shortly after taking office in 2009.

The speech, which was carried live from approximately

9-10:15 p.m. ET on 14 networks, earned a 24.0 combined household rating.

The networks carrying the address were ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC,

CNBC, CNN, Fox Business Network, Fox News, Galavision, MSNBC, mun2 and on tape

delay on Telemundo, Telefutura and Univision.

Fox News lead the State of the Union coverage ratings oncable while NBC led the broadcasters in post-speech analysis.