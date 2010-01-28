State of the Union Draws 48 Million Viewers

More than 48 million people watched President Obama's first

official State of the Union address on 11 networks (ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC,

Telemundo, Univision, CNN, BET, CNBC, Fox News Channel and MSNBC), according

to Nielsen.

That's more than the 40.7 million that tuned in to

Obama's previous primetime speech -- last December's address about a troop

increase in Afghanistan.

But that speech was about one third as long. The State of the Union speech on

Wednesday night (Jan. 27) came in at over an hour.

Fox, which aired American Idol leading into the

speech, led the broadcast networks from 9-10 p.m. with 9.7 million total

viewers followed by ABC (7.6 million), NBC (7.1 million) and CBS (6.1 million).

Of course, the president could not hold on to much of his Idol lead-in,

which pulled in 24.7 million viewers during the 8 p.m. hour.

Obama's first State of the Union

was also down 7% compared to President Bush's first official address

on Jan. 29, 2002. That speech averaged 51.7 million viewers and came

only a few months after the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001. But

Obama managed a 5% increase over President Clinton's first SOTU on

Jan. 25, 1994, which averaged 45.8 million viewers.