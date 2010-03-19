State Farm Home Run Derby Added To ESPN3D Lineup

The State Farm Home Run Derby has been added to ESPN3D's roster. The derby, held each year the day before Major League Baseball's All Star Game, is slated for July 12 at 8 p.m., and will be played at Angel Stadium of Anaheim.

Fox and DirecTV already announced that they would be producing and televising the All Star Game itself in 3D.

The Home Run Derby will be the first domestic event ESPN3D televises, with the network set to kick off June 11 with coverage from the FIFA World Cup in South Africa. It will also be the first event produced by ESPN3D, with World Cup 3D coverage handled by FIFA.

"It's fitting that we launch ESPN 3D's domestic programming from Angel Stadium of Anaheim, which was the site for the launch of ESPN HD back on March 30, 2003," said Bryan Burns, vice president, strategic business development, ESPN in a statement. "Seven years later, ESPN HD is available to virtually every multichannel video household in the United States, and we're hopeful that ESPN 3D will receive strong interest from sports fans and distributors plus consumer electronics manufacturers and retailers."

Other events slated for the channel include college basketball's Old Spice Classic in November, college football's ACC Championship Dec. 4, the Jimmy V. Classic Dec. 7 and college basketball's Big East Tournament in March, 2011.