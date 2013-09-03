Starz Working With LeBron James on Comedy Series

Starz is working on a comedy project with NBA superstar LeBron James, the network announced Tuesday.

The half-hour scripted comedy, Survivor's Remorse, would focus on two people who escape an inner-city neighborhood to make it big. James will serve as executive producer on the project with Carsey-Werner Co. cofounder Tom Werner (Roseanne, That '70s Show, The Cosby Show) and Mike O'Malley, who will also write. (Glee, Yes, Dear).

James' business partner Maverick Carter and Paul Wachter will EP as well.

"We are incredibly excited at Starz to work with such a deep bench of talented storytellers to develop Survivor's Remorse," said Starz CEO Chris Albrecht. "Everyone involved brings something unique to the table - from Tom Werner's legendary television success to LeBron's extraordinary life experiences and point of view. We hope that Survivor's Remorse will bring the humor, pain and complexity of these characters to life in a way that is honest and compelling for audiences worldwide."

The project, which is still in development, would mark Starz's first scripted comedy since Party Down, which was canceled in 2010 after two seasons.