Starz Ups Trio to Senior-Level Communications and Publicity Positions

Starz executive VP of communications Theano Apostolou announced a trio of promotions on Thursday: Eric Becker to senior VP, corporate communications; Shannon Buck to senior VP, programming publicity; and Colleen Curtis to senior VP, consumer and digital publicity.

Becker, who has been with Starz for 16 years, most recently as VP, corporate communications, is tasked with creating and executing PR strategy. Buck, previously VP, programming publicity, has overseen strategy for the publicity campaigns of original series including Black Sails and The Missing. Curtis, who joined Starz last year as VP, consumer and digital publicity from the Executive Office of the President at the White House, is responsible for communications and media relations in regard to strategy for original programming.

"Their leadership and dedication have been instrumental in successfully introducing new, original programming to the marketplace,” Apostolou said. “All three are talented communications executives whose ongoing commitment to the success of the company and business units is a true testament to their expertise and experience in the communications and publicity field."