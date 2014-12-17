Starz Ups Scott Barton, Amy Kline, Eric Neal in Program Planning Department

Starz announced Wednesday it has upped Scott Barton, Amy Kline and Eric Neal to senior VP roles in the program planning department.

Barton has been promoted to senior VP, branded digital content and products, while Kline will be senior VP, programming operations/quality control, and Neal will serve as senior VP, program planning.

"I wish to congratulate Scott, Amy and Eric on their respective promotions and increases in responsibilities,” said Dave Baldwin, executive VP, program planning at Starz. “As key members of my team, each have learned the nuances of the premium pay TV business inside and out during their respective long tenures at Starz. Scott, Amy and Eric will have the opportunity and responsibility to lead the company into its next chapter of growth and operational excellence."

Prior to the promotion, Barton served as VP of digital and on demand programming since 2012. He will oversee programming and product vision in on demand, online, digital and consumer-facing video products and platforms.

An 18-year veteran, Kline has served as VP of programming operations since 2008. She will now be responsible for content trafficking for 17 Starz, Encore and Movieplex, as well as quality control, closed captioning and worldwide distribution.

Neal has been with Starz since 2003 and most recently served as VP of program inventory and planning. In his new role, he will oversee teams for program scheduling, promotion planning and scheduling.