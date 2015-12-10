Starz Stars in Golden Globes Noms

The usual suspects, Netflix and HBO, sit atop the Golden Globes nominations list, Netflix with eight and HBO with seven. Perhaps less expected was the boffo performance by Starz, the premium cable net bagging six nominations.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced its Golden Globes nominations in Beverly Hills early Thursday morning. Amazon Video and FX had five, while ABC, Fox and PBS led the broadcast pack with four.

Best Television Series is between Fox’s Empire, HBO’s Game of Thrones, USA’s Mr. Robot, Netflix’s Narcos and Starz’s Outlander.

USA Network and Showtime got three nominations apiece, while AMC and CW got two. One went to BBC America, CBS and Hulu.

NBC was shut out.

Best performance by an actress in a drama is between Caitrona Balfe of Outlander, Viola Davis of ABC’s How to Get Away With Murder, Eva Green of Showtime’s Penny Dreadful, Taraji P. Henson of Empire and Robin Wright from Netflix’s House of Cards.

Best performance by an actor in a drama is between Jon Hamm of AMC’s Mad Men, Rami Malek of Mr. Robot, Wagner Moura of Narcos, Bob Odenkirk of AMC’s Better Call Saul and Liev Schrieber of Showtime’s Ray Donovan.

Best musical or comedy is between Hulu’s Casual, Amazon’s Mozart in the Jungle, Netflix’s Orange is the New Black, HBO’s Silicon Valley, Amazon’s Transparent and HBO’s Veep. Notably, all six are either SVOD platforms or HBO.

Broadcast was well represented in best performance by an actress in a musical or comedy, between Rachel Bloom of Crazy Ex-Girlfriend (CW), Jamie Lee Curtis of Scream Queens (Fox), Julia Louis-Dreyfus of Veep, Gina Rodriguez of Jane the Virgin (CW) and Lily Tomlin of Grace and Frankie (Netflix).

Best actor in that category is between Aziz Ansari of Netflix’s Master of None, Gael Garcia Bernal of Mozart in the Jungle, Rob Lowe in Fox’s The Grinder, Patrick Stewart in Starz’s Blunt Talk and Jeffrey Tambor in Transparent.

Supporting actress is between Uzo Aduba of Orange, Joanne Froggatt of Downton Abbey, Regina King of American Crime, Judith Light of Transparent and Maura Tierney of The Affair.

Supporting actor will go to either Alan Cumming of The Good Wife, Damian Lewis of Wolf Hall, Ben Mendelsohn in Bloodline, Tobias Menzies in Outlander or Christian Slater in Mr. Robot.