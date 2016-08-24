Starz Signs Up ‘Survivor’s Remorse’ for Season Four

Related: O’Malley Game for ‘Survivor’s’ Sunday Shift

Starz has announced a fourth season of basketball comedy Survivor’s Remorse. Season three, which debuted July 24, has averaged 2.9 million viewers per episode on all reportable platforms, says Starz, up 20% from season two.

The executive producers are Mike O’Malley, Tom Werner, LeBron James and Maverick Carter for SpringHill Entertainment, Paul Wachter, Victor Levin and Hilton Smith.

“Critics have consistently called Survivor’s Remorse one of the smartest and funniest comedies on television and we are delighted to see audiences embracing the characters and the storyline with that same enthusiasm,” said Carmi Zlotnik, managing director of Starz. “Mike O’Malley and his tremendously talented team of writers and actors boldly tackle today’s most pressing issues, from race, class, sex, and politics, to love and loss, but with such a deft touch that nothing ever feels heavy-handed. In the Calloways, O’Malley has created a modern family bound by heart and humor, who remain completely relatable despite dealing with the ‘pro-money and pro-problems’ that come with Cam’s position as one of the top basketball stars in the nation.”

Jessie T. Usher plays star Cam. Starz slotted the show for Sundays, up against premium cable’s heavyweight offerings, this season.

“I’m incredibly proud of the team at Survivor’s Remorse and what we’ve built,” said NBA star James. “The show grew so much this year, attracting new fans and reaching new levels of popularity. I want to thank all the fans who’ve made Survivor’s Remorse a success and the team at Starz for all of their support.”