Starz Signs ‘Power’ Creator to Overall Deal

Starz has signed Power creator Courtney Kemp Agboh to an exclusive overall deal.

Kemp Agboh will continue as showrunner for Power, currently in its second season. Power’s return on June 6 stands as the most-watched episode for a premiere in the pay cabler’s history.

“I am excited and proud to continue my work with Starz. They have been great creative partners in the development and growth of Power, and I hope to nurture our relationship through the life of this series and beyond,” said Kemp Agboh.

Kemp Agboh’s TV credits include The Bernie Mac Show, Eli Stone and The Good Wife, among others.