Starz Shares Season Premiere of ‘Outlander’ Early

Starz has shared the season five premiere of Outlander on its app and on demand at midnight, at the start of Feb. 14, a couple days before its linear premiere. Subscribers can access the show early, which Starz calls a Valentine’s Day gift to fans of the show.

The cast, including Caitriona Balfe, Sam Heughan, Sophie Skelton and Richard Rankin, announced the news at a premiere event at the Hollywood Palladium, streamed on Facebook Live.

The season premiere happens on Starz Sunday, Feb. 16, at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

Season five has the Frasers fighting for their family and the home they have forged on Fraser’s Ridge. Jamie must find a way to defend all that he has created in America, and to protect those who look to him for protection – while hiding his relationship with Murtagh Fitzgibbons, the man whom Governor William Tryon has ordered him to kill. With her family together at last, Claire must use her medical knowledge and foresight to prevent them from being ripped apart once again.

Ronald D. Moore, Maril Davis, Matthew B. Roberts, Toni Graphia, Andy Harries and Jim Kohlberg executive produce Outlander, which is inspired by Diana Gabaldon’s book series.

Tall Ship Productions, Left Bank Pictures and Story Mining & Supply Company produce the show, in association with Sony Pictures Television.

Starz has renewed Outlander for a sixth season.