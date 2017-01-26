Starz Shakes Up Format for Season Two of ‘Girlfriend Experience’

Starz limited series The Girlfriend Experience will be back with a pair of parallel storylines. With 14 episodes, season two of the anthology series, with all new characters, will explore “the price of intimacy and its emotional consequences,” according to Starz.

The parallel plots are written, directed and executive produced by Lodge Kerrigan and Amy Seimetz.

"It was always our intention to change the universe every season, but Amy and Lodge have cranked up the ambition, scope, and complexity of the show by creating two storylines even more provocative and confrontational than last year's. I'm as excited as a Swedish person is allowed to get," said executive producer Steven Soderbergh.

Kerrigan’s storyline is set against the backdrop of the corrupting influence of dark money in the 2018 U.S. mid-term elections. Anna Friel and Louisa Krause play key roles in that plot line.

Seimetz’s storyline follows Bria Jones, who is forced to relocate to New Mexico after discovering disturbing information about a regular client. Carmen Ejogo plays Jones.

The TV series is a reimagining of Soderbergh’s 2009 film of the same name.

Besides Soderbergh, Kerrigan and Seimetz, executive producers are Philip Fleishman, Jeff Cuban, Andrew Fierberg and Adele Romanski.

Starz released all 13 episodes of its first season at once in April.

Riley Keough got a Golden Globe nomination for best supporting actress for her work in season one.