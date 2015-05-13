Starz Sets Late-Summer Saturday Night Comedy Block

Starz has slated a Saturday-night comedy block to begin in mid-August when it debuts the new Seth MacFarlane series Blunt Talk and returns LeBron James' Survivor's Remorse for its sophomore season.

The hour-long comedy block will kick off on August 22 at 9 p.m. with the back-to-back premieres, Starz said. Both of the half-hour scripted series will run for 10 weeks.

Blunt Talk stars Patrick Stewart as Brit Walter Blunt, living in L.A. and intent on conquering American cable news.

