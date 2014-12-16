Starz Sets Follow-up to ‘The Missing’

Starz has ordered a second installment of its critically praised limited series The Missing.

Starz said the second iteration will maintain the duel timeframes from the first season, but will feature a new cast, location and storyline.

The series was nominated for a pair of Golden Globes last week, one for best miniseries/TV movie and one for star Frances O’Connor. While the viewership on Starz has been low-rated, airing on Saturday nights – the premium net made the Nov. 8 premiere available on digital platforms ahead of the linear debut – network officials said the viewership on the U.K.’s BBC has been much stronger, averaging seven million viewers.

The first season is set to conclude Jan. 10 and episodes will be made available on demand and on Starz Play beginning Dec. 20.

The Missing is produced by New Pictures in association with Two Brothers Pictures and Playground Entertainment.

Limited series, which can reset their plot and cast every season, have become a major player in the TV industry over the past year. HBO and FX saw major success with True Detective and Fargo; FX has also had a lot of success with its horror anthology American Horror Story.