Starz Sampling Not Amiss for 'The Missing'

Sampling opportunities won’t go missing for Starz’s upcoming limited series.

The premium programmer, continuing to implement strategies aimed at building awareness and viewing for its original programming, is working with a number of affiliates to make the first episode of its eight-installment The Missing project accessible on Saturday, Nov. 8 via linear, online and on-demand platforms, a week before the limited series make its national linear debut.

Starz officials said that it has lined up sampling programs with cable, satellite and telco providers that reach 82 million across the U.S. The Missing’s pilot also will be available on select websites, including Starz.com, Starz’s YouTube channel, Starz On Demand and the free Starz Play app.

