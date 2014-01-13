Starz to Sample 'Black Sails' Online A Week Prior to Premiere

Continuing a recent trend, Starz will sample the premiere episode of Black Sails a week before its Jan. 25 premiere via a variety of platforms.

Beginning Jan. 18, the full-length episode of the Michael Bay-produced pirate drama will be available through official Starz online and on-demand platforms as well as Starz Play and the network's YouTube and Facebook pages.

The multi-platform initiative also includes traditional multichannel/MVPD affiliates and non-traditional digital partners such as Amazon Instant Video, iTunes Podcasts, Machinima, Maxim and Xbox Video.

Black Sails debuts on Starz Jan. 25 at 9 p.m.