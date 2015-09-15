Starz Up on Report of Talks With AMC

Starz stock rose in after hours trading after a report that it was in talks to be acquired by AMC Networks.

The discussions were reported by Bloomberg, which cited sources who said the two companies had talked a year ago and hadn’t been able to agree on a price and that this round of talk might also not result in a transaction being completed.

Starz is controlled by John Malone who has said that consolidation among programmers is likely.

Starz stock finished Tuesday’s trading up 1.39% at $38.79 a share then rose another 7% to $41.50 in after hours trading. It’s 52 week high was $36.59.

AMC closed up $2.49% at $74.14 and was up almost 1% more in after hours trading.