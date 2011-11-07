Starz Renews ‘Spartacus' for Third Season

Starz has renewed its Spartacus

series for a third season ahead of the premiere of season two, Spartacus: Vengeance, on Jan. 27.

Season three (as yet untitled) will begin production in New

Zealand in early 2012.

The most recent version of Spartacus, the prequel Gods

of the Arena, averaged 6.2 million total viewers per episode across all

linear channels and on-demand in its Jan. 2011 run.

Australian actor Liam McIntyre assumed the title role in Vengeance after the death of original

star Andy Whitefield in September.