Starz Renews ‘Spartacus' for Third Season
Starz has renewed its Spartacus
series for a third season ahead of the premiere of season two, Spartacus: Vengeance, on Jan. 27.
Season three (as yet untitled) will begin production in New
Zealand in early 2012.
The most recent version of Spartacus, the prequel Gods
of the Arena, averaged 6.2 million total viewers per episode across all
linear channels and on-demand in its Jan. 2011 run.
Australian actor Liam McIntyre assumed the title role in Vengeance after the death of original
star Andy Whitefield in September.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.