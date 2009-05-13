Starz Renews ‘Party Down'

Pay cabler Starz has greenlit a second season of comedy Party Down. The series stars Ken Marino, Adam Scott, Martin Starr, Ryan Hansen and Lizzy Caplan as employees of the Party Down Catering Company.

"Starz aims to give our audience fresh, original and enormously entertaining originals to accompany our lineup of hit feature films, and Party Down certainly fit that bill its first season," said Stephan Shelanski, EVP programming at Starz in a statement. "The comedic pedigree of the cast not only complements the incredible writing, but cements the show as one of a handful of truly original comedies on the air today."

Starz is yet to announce when season two will premiere.

Party Down is created and executive produced by Rob Thomas (Veronica Mars, Cupid) along with John Enbom, Paul Rudd and Dan Etheridge.