Starz Renews ‘Outlander’ for Second Season

Starz did not specify an episode count, only stating that the network is committed to “at least” 13 episodes for season two; Outlander’s debut season will have 16 episodes.

Outlander opened to 2.3 million viewers for its Aug. 9 premiere (720,000 for its 9 p.m. debut), and has surpassed 5 million multiplatform views in its first week, according to network officials. While the series was expected to be female skewing, Starz said the debut episode drew equal male and female audience.

Outlander is the second series from creator Ronald D. Moore to get a sophomore renewal from Starz; Helix, which Moore executive produces with showrunner Steven Maeda, was renewed earlier this year.