Starz Renews 'Magic City' Ahead of Premiere
Starz has renewed its upcoming period drama Magic City for a
second season ahead of its April 6 premiere, a network spokesperson confirmed
Tuesday.
The 1950s-set Magic City stars Jeffrey Dean Morgan as the
proprietor of Miami's Miramar Playa Hotel, where series creator Mitch Glazer
spent much of his childhood.
On Monday Starz announced it would make the first three
episodes of Magic City available on-demand and online prior to its linear debut
in an effort to encourage sampling and bolster subscription sales.
Starz gave a similar pre-season renewal to its Kelsey
Grammer starrer Boss last fall.
