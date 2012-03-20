Starz Renews 'Magic City' Ahead of Premiere

Starz has renewed its upcoming period drama Magic City for a

second season ahead of its April 6 premiere, a network spokesperson confirmed

Tuesday.

The 1950s-set Magic City stars Jeffrey Dean Morgan as the

proprietor of Miami's Miramar Playa Hotel, where series creator Mitch Glazer

spent much of his childhood.

On Monday Starz announced it would make the first three

episodes of Magic City available on-demand and online prior to its linear debut

in an effort to encourage sampling and bolster subscription sales.

Starz gave a similar pre-season renewal to its Kelsey

Grammer starrer Boss last fall.