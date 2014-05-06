Starz Renews 'Da Vinci's Demons' for Third Season

A few weeks before airing the season two finale of Da Vinci's Demons, Starz has ordered a third season of the original series.

Creator and executive producer David S. Goyer will return for the third season of the historical fantasy series, which focuses on Leonardo da Vinci’s youth in Florence during the Renaissance.

The series has also added John Shiban as executive producer and showrunner for season three. Shiban’s previous writing and producing credits include The X-Files, Breaking Bad and Hell on Wheels.

Go to Multichannel.com for the full story.