Starz Renews 'Da Vinci's Demons' for Second Season

After one episode, Starz has given a second season renewal to Da Vinci's Demons.

Production is expected to begin in Wales in May for a 2014 premiere.

The series drew 1.04 million total viewers for its 10 p.m. premiere on April 12, and 1.3 million viewers across two plays. Over 2.14 million total viewers tuned-in opening weekend April 12-14, making it the highest-rated premiere weekend for a Starz original series.

Da Vinci's Demons was created by Dark Knight Trilogy and Man of Steel scribe David Goyer and produced by Adjacent Productions.