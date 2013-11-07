Starz Promotes Penney to Chief Strategy Officer

Premium network Starz said it has promoted industry veteran John Penney to chief strategy officer, reporting to company CEO Chris Albrecht.

Penney had previously served as executive vice president, strategy and business development at Starz. He has been with Starz since 2010.

In his new role Penney will work with the CEO, executive committee, as well as heads of the business units, to extend Starz's corporate and business growth strategies. Penney will develop and implement strategic initiatives including partnerships, ventures and innovative models for new business opportunities across the Starz family of companies.

