Starz Promotes Hoffman to Chief Marketing Officer

Alison Hoffman has been promoted to chief marketing officer, a new position at Starz.

Hoffman, who had been executive VP of marketing, will head all consumer and affiliate marketing for the network. She also leads the branding and positioning of the company’s consumer products.

Starz has 17 linear channels and on-demand and online service, including the Starz app.

“Alison’s vision and execution has helped reposition Starz as a destination for acclaimed and diverse original programming and build a brand that reflects the strength of our unmatched content offerings,” said Jeffrey Hirsch, COO at Starz. “She led the way earlier this year with the Starz brand transformation, launching a masterbrand strategy for the network which involved integrating the Encore services into the new Starz, as well as the highly successful launch of the new Starz App.”

Hoffman joined Starz in 2012 from AMC Networks.