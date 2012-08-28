Starz Promotes Fernandez and Bailey to Senior VPs of Original Programming

Starz has promoted a pair of programming execs, naming Marta Fernandez and Karen Bailey to senior VPs of original programming.

Fernandez and Bailey will oversee current productions and new development, including upcoming series Da Vinci's Demons, Spartacus: War of the Damned and Black Sails.

"Our programming efforts are becoming increasingly more ambitious, and Marta and Karen have not only been instrumental in building up Starz in the early days of its entrance into originals, but they will be a driving force for our future original programming expansion as well," said Carmi Zlotnik, managing director for Starz.

Fernandez had been VP of originals since 2010, while Bailey most recently served as VP of original programming.