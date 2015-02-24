Starz Promotes Alison Hoffman to Marketing Executive VP

Premium cable network Starz has promoted senior VP of originals marketing Alison Hoffman to executive VP of marketing.

In her new role, Hoffman will continue to lead marketing strategy and planning for original productions — including show positioning, creative and media strategy and digital marketing — and will also spearhead all consumer and affiliate marketing for the network.

Prior to joining Starz in 2012, Hoffman was VP of creative and brand strategy at AMC Networks, where she launched several award-winning marketing campaigns for flagship AMC series Mad Men, Breaking Bad and The Walking Dead. She also helped reposition the network as it transformed from a movie channel to a general entertainment network.

