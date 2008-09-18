Starz Plans to Crash Early

Starz may be debuting the premiere of new drama Crashon its network Oct. 17, but it will make the first episode available on many outlets beginning Oct. 1.

Starz will actually make the first two episodes available via free-video-on-demand from services including Comcast, Cox Communications, Charter Communications, Time Warner Cable in Los Angeles, Verizon FiOS TV, Mediacom Communications and Insight Communications.

The show will also premiere on DirecTV’s Channel 101 Oct. 1, the same night as the debut of Friday Night Lights.

Starz also has a deal with retailer Best Buy for free distribution of 100,000 DVDs of the first two episodes when customers buy any television show on DVD beginning Sept. 28.

Starz will then carry the show Oct. 17 at 10 p.m., with each episode appearing on Starz on Demand day-and-date for the remainder of its first season.

The show is based on the hit film of the same name.