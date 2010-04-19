Starz Planning Digital Debut for 'Party Down'
By Alex Weprin
Starz is planning a wide-reaching digital and VOD campaign
to sample season two of comedy Party Down. Two full episodes from Season
Two and two from Season One will be made available on Comcast's Fancast Xfinity
TV and on Starz.com before its premiere.
In addition, Apple's iTunes, Amazon's video on demand,
Sony's Playstation Network and Microsoft's Zune Marketplace and Xbox Live
service will make the season premiere available for free starting April 23, the
same day the season kicks off.
Cable and telco affiliates, including Comcast, Cablevision,
Cox, Charter and FiOS, will be able to serve the four preview episodes for free
via their VOD platforms.
The premium channel is also launching an iPhone game based
on Party Down. Available for $0.99 in the iTunes App Store, the Party
Down: Waiter Wobble game has players trying to serve drinks to guests,
while balancing increasingly large orders on their virtual trays.
