Starz Planning Digital Debut for 'Party Down'

Starz is planning a wide-reaching digital and VOD campaign

to sample season two of comedy Party Down. Two full episodes from Season

Two and two from Season One will be made available on Comcast's Fancast Xfinity

TV and on Starz.com before its premiere.

In addition, Apple's iTunes, Amazon's video on demand,

Sony's Playstation Network and Microsoft's Zune Marketplace and Xbox Live

service will make the season premiere available for free starting April 23, the

same day the season kicks off.

Cable and telco affiliates, including Comcast, Cablevision,

Cox, Charter and FiOS, will be able to serve the four preview episodes for free

via their VOD platforms.

The premium channel is also launching an iPhone game based

on Party Down. Available for $0.99 in the iTunes App Store, the Party

Down: Waiter Wobble game has players trying to serve drinks to guests,

while balancing increasingly large orders on their virtual trays.