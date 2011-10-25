Starz Picks Up Da Vinci Drama

Starz has greenlit the new adventure drama Da Vinci's

Demons, written by The Dark Knight scribe David S. Goyer.

The eight-episode series is the first project from Starz'

multi-year agreement with BBC Worldwide Productions signed last summer. Da

Vinci's Demons is scheduled to begin production in early 2012 for a 2013

premiere.

The historical fantasy follows the untold story of

Leonardo Da Vinci as a 25-year-old in Florence, Italy during the Renaissance.

Da Vinci's Demons will join original dramas Boss, Spartacus:

Vengeance and the upcoming Magic City on the pay cable network.