Starz Picks Up Da Vinci Drama
Starz has greenlit the new adventure drama Da Vinci's
Demons, written by The Dark Knight scribe David S. Goyer.
The eight-episode series is the first project from Starz'
multi-year agreement with BBC Worldwide Productions signed last summer. Da
Vinci's Demons is scheduled to begin production in early 2012 for a 2013
premiere.
The historical fantasy follows the untold story of
Leonardo Da Vinci as a 25-year-old in Florence, Italy during the Renaissance.
Da Vinci's Demons will join original dramas Boss, Spartacus:
Vengeance and the upcoming Magic City on the pay cable network.
