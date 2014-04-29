Starz Orders Seth MacFarlane’s ‘Blunt Talk’

Seth MacFarlane’s TV ventures continue to expand past Fox.

Starz has handed out a straight-to-series pickup for MacFarlane’s comedy Blunt Talk for 20 episodes, which will air over two seasons.

The half-hour scripted comedy is from Media Rights Capital (House of Cards, Ted), with MacFarlane and his Fuzzy Door Productions banner, with Jonathan Ames (Bored to Death) also on board as an executive producer.

Blunt Talk stars Patrick Stewart as a British cable news host in America. The series follows the fallout from Blunt’s “well-intentioned, but mostly misguided decision-making, both on and off the air.”

Starz will retain all domestic multiplatform rights including television, home entertainment and digital.