Starz Orders Series From 'Veronica Mars' Creator

Starz Entertainment has picked up a 10-episode scripted series from the creator of Veronica Mars.

Party Down, scheduled for first quarter of next year, is a scripted half-hour comedy about a six-pack of would-be stars who work for a catering company--for mixers, parties, "video porn awards"--while chasing their elusive first big break.

The show is the first from the Starz premium channel's co-owned Starz Media. Both are owned by Liberty Media, but in separate companies.





Starz, which began life as a movie channel, is launching its first original drama series, Crash, Oct. 17. Another original comedy, Head Case, is also targeted for a 2009 launch.

Party Down is created/executive produced by Rob Thomas (Veronica Mars, Cupid) with John Enbom, Paul Rudd and Dan Etheridge. Enbom will be the showrunner and co-executive producers are Jennifer Gwartz and Danielle Stokdyk. Jennifer Dugan will produce, with William J. Hamm, executive VP, original productions, for Starz Media, overseeing all the production.