Starz Orders Second Season of 'Boss' Before Series Debut
Starz has already renewed its
yet-to-premiere drama Boss, ordering
an additional 10 episodes of the series.
Set to premiere on Oct. 21, Boss stars Kelsey Grammer as influential
Chicago Mayor Tom Kane whose power is threatened by a terrible secret. Production
on season two is set to begin in early 2012.
"The first time we read
Farhad's script, we knew we had to make Boss,"
said Starz President and CEO Chris Albrecht. "With each episode, the story
grew richer, and the cast continued to turn in breakthrough performances. Led
by Kelsey and Farhad, this creative team is giving us dramatic storytelling at
its very best. For our viewers, we felt it important to start working on
the next season as soon as possible."
Boss is
produced by Lionsgate Television and created by Farhad Safinia. Gus Van Sant
directed the pilot.
