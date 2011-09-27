Starz Orders Second Season of 'Boss' Before Series Debut

Starz has already renewed its

yet-to-premiere drama Boss, ordering

an additional 10 episodes of the series.

Set to premiere on Oct. 21, Boss stars Kelsey Grammer as influential

Chicago Mayor Tom Kane whose power is threatened by a terrible secret. Production

on season two is set to begin in early 2012.

"The first time we read

Farhad's script, we knew we had to make Boss,"

said Starz President and CEO Chris Albrecht. "With each episode, the story

grew richer, and the cast continued to turn in breakthrough performances. Led

by Kelsey and Farhad, this creative team is giving us dramatic storytelling at

its very best. For our viewers, we felt it important to start working on

the next season as soon as possible."

Boss is

produced by Lionsgate Television and created by Farhad Safinia. Gus Van Sant

directed the pilot.