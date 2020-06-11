Starz Orders Season Two of Cape Cod Drama ‘Hightown’

Starz has ordered a second season for gritty crime drama Hightown. Jerry Bruckheimer Television and Lionsgate Television produce the show, which is set in Cape Cod. Starz said Hightown set a record for series premiere viewership across Starz OTT platforms.

Hightown follows a woman’s journey to sobriety, intertwined with an unfolding murder investigation. Jackie Quiñones is a hard-partying National Marine Fisheries Service agent whose freewheeling life is thrown into disarray when she discovers a body on the beach, a casualty of Cape Cod’s opioid epidemic. As a result, Jackie takes the first steps toward becoming sober.

Monica Raymund and James Badge Dale are in the cast.

Hightown is created and executive produced by Rebecca Cutter, with Gary Lennon executive producing alongside Jerry Bruckheimer, Jonathan Littman and KristieAnne Reed from Jerry Bruckheimer TV. Ellen H. Schwartz is also executive producer.

“Rebecca, Gary and Jerry delivered an elevated and well-executed drama that embodies all the hallmarks of a Starz premium series with its dynamic, edgy storytelling, multicultural cast and female leadership both in front of and behind the camera,” said Christina Davis, president of original programming. “Audiences are already deeply engaged with these flawed and complex characters and in a second season we will continue to dive deeper into the relationships between them amidst the shifting tides on the Cape.”

Starz is part of Lionsgate.