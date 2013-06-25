Starz Orders 'Outlander' to Series

Starz has greenlit Outlander, a new drama series from Battlestar Galactica executive producer Ronald D. Moore to premiere in 2014, the network announced Tuesday.

Outlander, from Sony Pictures Television, is adapted from Diana Gabaldon's bestselling books about Claire Randall, a married combat nurse from 1945 who is mysteriously sent back in time to 1743 and forced to marry a young Scottish warrior. Starz has ordered 16 episodes of the series to begin filming in Scotland this fall.

Moore will pen the series and executive produce with Jim Kohlberg. Outlander is produced by Tall Ship Productions, Story Mining and Supply Company and Left Bank Productions in association with SPT.

The series joins Starz' other recent pickup, the nightclub drama Power from executive producer Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson, on its 2014 slate.