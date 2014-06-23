Starz Orders ‘Girlfriend Experience’ Series From Soderbergh

Starz has ordered 13-episode anthology series The Girlfriend Experience, based on the 2009 film by Steven Soderbergh (pictured). No premiere date has been announced.



The series, about high-end prostitutes, will be executive produced by Soderbergh and Philip Fleishman. Fellow executive producers Lodge Kerrigan and Amy Seimetz will serve as writers and directors for the series.



The original feature film was directed by Soderbergh and written by Brian Koppelman and David Levien.



“We are all such fans of the movie that the idea of exploring this world through many different characters, voices and points of view was especially intriguing,” said Starz CEO Chris Albrecht. “Steven and Philip’s approach to the format is unique and not something seen on the entertainment landscape today. Working with Steven is always a thrill, and we are excited to break the mold with this project yet again.”