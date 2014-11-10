Starz Orders ‘Evil Dead’ Series

Starz is adapting film franchise The Evil Dead as a series, the network announced Monday.

Bruce Campbell will reprise his role as protagonist Ash in a series of 10 half-episodes to be executive produced by Sam Raimi, director of the original Evil Dead film and its sequels, along with Campbell and Rob Tapert. Raimi will also direct the first episode.

“Starz first worked with Sam and Rob on Spartacus, and we are thrilled to be back in business with them,” said Carmi Zlotnik, managing director of Starz. “With Sam writing and directing and Bruce Campbell returning to the screen, we are certain the show will give Evil Dead fans around the world the fix they’ve been craving.”

The series is scheduled to premiere in 2015. Marta Fernandez will serve as executive producer for Starz.

