Starz Orders Comedy ‘Now Apocalypse’

Starz has greenlit the comedy series Now Apocalypse, which is created by Gregg Araki. Araki will co-write, direct and executive produce all 10 half-hour episodes of the series, which Starz says has “a flipside of mythic, dreamlike creepiness.”

All episodes are co-written by author and Vogue.com sex columnist Karley Sciortino, creator and host of Slutever on Viceland. Sciortino is a consulting producer on Now Apocalypse.

Steven Soderbergh is an executive producer on Now Apocalypse, too, as is Gregory Jacobs.

The coming of age series sees Ulysses and his friends Carly, Ford and Severine, who are on various quests pursuing love, sex and fame. According to Starz, Now Apocalypse “explores identity, sexuality and artistry, while navigating the strange and oftentimes bewildering city of Los Angeles. Between sexual and romantic dating app adventures, Ulysses grows increasingly troubled as foreboding premonitory dreams make him wonder–is some kind of dark and monstrous conspiracy going on, or is he just smoking too much weed?”

“Gregg brings an incredibly unique and adventurous story to the Starz brand and we cannot wait for the world to meet the bold, sexy and fun characters of Now Apocalypse,” said Carmi Zlotnik, president of programming at Starz. “It’s exciting to bring diverse and compelling storytelling to the screen as part of Starz’s ongoing programming strategy to provide premium content to reach underserved audiences.”

Starz is part of Lionsgate. Starz’s Senior VP of Original Programming Ken Segna and Manager of Original Programming Kathleen Clifford are the network’s executives in charge of Now Apocalypse.