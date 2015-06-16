Starz Orders ‘American Gods’ to Series

Starz picked up fantasy series American Gods, based on a Hugo, Nebula and Bram Stoker Award-winning novel by Neil Gaiman, the network announced Tuesday.

American Gods will be written and showrun by Bryan Fuller and Michael Green.

Fuller, Green, Gaiman and FremantleMedia North America’s Craig Cegielski and Stefanie Berk will executive produce the series.

The series follows an ex-con named Shadow Moon who is caught up in an escalating war between old and new gods.

Production will begin following the casting of Shadow Moon.

“Starz is committed to bring American Gods to its legions of fans. With our partners at FremantleMedia and with Bryan, Michael and Neil guiding the project, we hope to create a series that honors the book and does right by the fans, who have been casting it in their minds for years,” said Starz CEO Chris Albrecht. “The search for Shadow begins today!”

Starz will hold pay TV and SVOD rights, while FremantleMedia will distribute the series worldwide.