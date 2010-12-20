Starz Opens Court To 'Camelot' On Apr. 1

No fooling, Starz has set a premiere date for its reimagining of the Camelot tale.

The

premium network will its new original series on April 1 at 10 p.m.

(ET/PT). The 10-episodedrama, redefines the classic medieval tale of

King Arthur with an ensemble cast, topped by Joseph Fiennes as Merlin, Jamie Campbell Bower as Arthur, and Eva Green

in her television debut as the darkly powerful sorsceress Morgan. The

series also features Tamsin Egerton (Guinevere), Claire Forlani

(Igraine) and Peter Mooney (Kay).

Shot on-location in Ireland, Camelot

is an Irish-Canadian co-production from Octagon and Take 5 Productions,

and executive produced along with Ecosse Films and GK-tv. Starz and

GK-tv are the U.S. and international distributors of the series,

respectively, while Take 5 Productions holds Canadian rights.

Click here to read the full article on Multichannel.com.