Starz Opens Court To 'Camelot' On Apr. 1
No fooling, Starz has set a premiere date for its reimagining of the Camelot tale.
The
premium network will its new original series on April 1 at 10 p.m.
(ET/PT). The 10-episodedrama, redefines the classic medieval tale of
King Arthur with an ensemble cast, topped by Joseph Fiennes as Merlin, Jamie Campbell Bower as Arthur, and Eva Green
in her television debut as the darkly powerful sorsceress Morgan. The
series also features Tamsin Egerton (Guinevere), Claire Forlani
(Igraine) and Peter Mooney (Kay).
Shot on-location in Ireland, Camelot
is an Irish-Canadian co-production from Octagon and Take 5 Productions,
and executive produced along with Ecosse Films and GK-tv. Starz and
GK-tv are the U.S. and international distributors of the series,
respectively, while Take 5 Productions holds Canadian rights.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.