Starz Offers Previews on Two Original Series

Starz is offering previews of two of its original series via some prominent Facebook pages.

Two episodes of the new comedy Blunt Talk are available on star Patrick Stewart’s Facebook page in advance of the show’s Aug. 22 premiere.

Two episodes of season 2 of Survivor’s Remorse can be found on the Facebook page of LeBron James, an executive producer of the show. Season 2 of Survivor’s Remorse also starts on Aug. 22. James has 22 million Facebook followers.

“Having LeBron James and Patrick Stewart share early previews of their shows directly with their passionate Facebook fans is an exciting opportunity for Starz,” said Alison Hoffman, executive VP of marketing for Starz. “It’s a great way to get viewers watching, buzzing and sharing our content.”

Previews of the two shows are also available via some of Starz’s U.S. cable, satellite and telco affiliates, on Starz.com and Starz Play.

“Starz has sampled many new original series on multiple platforms – including Facebook – over the past few years and we continue to witness first-hand the importance of engaging fans in the social media community who have migrated the ‘water cooler talk’ to a much bigger and virtual break room,” Starz CEO Chris Albrecht said. “The network and our shows, including Power and Outlander, are definitely benefitting from the tremendous online community engagement.”

In addition to the online and on-demand sampling, a first season marathon of Survivor’s Remorse will air on Starz on August 18-20 at 11 p.m. PT/ET.