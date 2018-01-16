Starz Names New EVP, General Counsel

Starz said it has named former Lionsgate executive Audrey Lee EVP and general counsel, reporting directly to CEO Chris Albrecht.



Lee will be based in the company’s Beverly Hills, Calif., office and will be responsible for developing the strategic direction of business and legal affairs for the company, including affiliate negotiations, content acquisition and production, litigation and compliance. She will take over for chief legal officer David Weil, who joined Starz in 2014 and will continue in a consulting role.



“Audrey’s broad legal experience in the entertainment industry makes her the ideal choice to lead the Starz legal team as the network evolves and thrives with the growing original programming slate,” Albrecht said in a statement. “David has been instrumental in charting the strategic direction for the Starz businesses over the past several years and we thank him for his invaluable contributions to Starz and its evolution into a global media brand.”



Lee served as EVP and deputy general counsel at Lionsgate (which purchased Starz in 2016), working closely with the studio’s senior management team, supporting them on M&A activities and overseeing legal issues for Lionsgate’s SVOD channels, location-based entertainment, merchandising and gaming businesses. Prior to Lionsgate, Lee was SVP of legal affairs at Sony Pictures Entertainment where she oversaw all legal work relating to home entertainment and television distribution both domestically and in select international markets.



“I’m delighted to join Chis and his leadership team. I look forward to helping chart the course for the business during a time of rapid change for our industry,” Lee said in a statement.