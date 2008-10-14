Starz Media, Xbox Live Parnter Overseas

Starz Media announced an expansion of their partnership with Xbox Live Tuesday that will allow the Liberty Media-owned company to expand digital distribution of its programming overseas.

The new deal will make multiple films from Starz Media's catalog available for digital rental to Xbox 360 users in Canada, Ireland and the United Kingdom.

The films, drawn largely from horror, anime and action titles such as Re-Animator and Ghost in the Shell, will be available in the Xbox Live video store for on-demand purchase. According to Xbox rental rules, users can download and keep titles for up to 30 days, and can watch them as many times as they wish within 24 hours of starting them.

Marc DeBevoise, Starz Media's senior VP of digital media and business development, announced the deal at the Mipcom television market in Cannes, France. "We've been hearing from fans across Europe and the rest of the world, asking when they would be able to get our content digitally ever since we started putting it on services in the U.S., so we're thrilled to be able to give it to them now," DeBevoise said. "This is the first of several ex-U.S. deals we'll be rolling out in the near future, and we hope that soon everyone will be able to get our content delivered digitally, no matter where they are."