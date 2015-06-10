Starz Keeps 'Power' Running for Season 3

Starz has renewed original drama series Power, which launched its second season June 6 with a network-record premiere, for a third 10-episode season, the network said.

Season three of the crime drama will begin production in September in New York, Starz said, with creator, executive producer and showrunner Courtney Kemp Agboh returning to helm the series alongside executive producers Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, Mark Canton, Randall Emmett and newly elevated Gary Lennon. Omari Hardwick stars as the main character, James “Ghost” St. Patrick.

Power's sophomore season debut set a Starz ratings record, logging 1.43 million viewers to become the most-watched premiere episode for a Starz original series. The number was more than triple the 462,000 who tuned in for the series debut.

