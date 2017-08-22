Starz, Jerry Bruckheimer to Develop ‘Black Samurai’ Series

Starz will team with producer Jerry Bruckheimer to create a new action-drama series,Black Samurai, the network announced Tuesday.

The series, based on theBlack Samurainovels written by Marc Olden, stars Common (John Wick 2,Suicide Squad,Selma) as a highly trained American Army Ranger whose life is transformed when he meets a legendary Japanese master who invites him to train as a samurai.

According to Starz,Black Samuraipromises to be “a mash-up of the spy and martial arts genres and infused with the heart, soul and music of Common and the Wu-Tang Clan, creating a modern-day international action star."



