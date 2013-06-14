Starz Greenlights Nightclub Drama Series Produced by 50 Cent
Starz has ordered the new drama series Power about a
wealthy New York City nightclub owner executive produced by Curtis "50
Cent" Jackson and created by Courtney Kemp Agboh (The Good Wife).
Its first eight-episode season will premiere in 2014.
Power centers on James "Ghost" St. Patrick
who is living a double life as the kingpin of New York's most lucrative drug
network for high-level clientele and is tempted to leave his criminal life
behind to turn his club into a Fortune 500 business.
"Curtis has a unique and specific vision for the
series, lending it an authenticity and voice rarely seen," said Starz CEO
Chris Albrecht. "Courtney has created a rich world and characters not
often explored in contemporary drama. There is a rawness and soul to the
character of Ghost as he struggles to live between these two worlds that we
believe will leave an indelible mark on the audience and stay with them after
the credits roll."
Agboh will also serve as executive producer and
showrunner on Power with Mark Canton and Randall Emmett executive
producing for CBS Television Studios.
