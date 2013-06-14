Starz Greenlights Nightclub Drama Series Produced by 50 Cent

Starz has ordered the new drama series Power about a

wealthy New York City nightclub owner executive produced by Curtis "50

Cent" Jackson and created by Courtney Kemp Agboh (The Good Wife).

Its first eight-episode season will premiere in 2014.



Power centers on James "Ghost" St. Patrick

who is living a double life as the kingpin of New York's most lucrative drug

network for high-level clientele and is tempted to leave his criminal life

behind to turn his club into a Fortune 500 business.





"Curtis has a unique and specific vision for the

series, lending it an authenticity and voice rarely seen," said Starz CEO

Chris Albrecht. "Courtney has created a rich world and characters not

often explored in contemporary drama. There is a rawness and soul to the

character of Ghost as he struggles to live between these two worlds that we

believe will leave an indelible mark on the audience and stay with them after

the credits roll."





Agboh will also serve as executive producer and

showrunner on Power with Mark Canton and Randall Emmett executive

producing for CBS Television Studios.