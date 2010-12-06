Starz Greenlights 'Magic City'
Starz Entertainment has given a 10-episode order to new
series Magic City, about a Miami
luxury hotel in the 1960s, it was announced Monday.
The drama, from creator Mitch Glazer, centers on Ike Evans,
leader of the Miramar Hotel, who "must deal with the Mob, his complicated
family and a city in the midst of dramatic change as Fidel Castro takes control
of Cuba, just 200 miles offshore." Magic
City will begin casting soon and will start production on location in Miami
in 2011, with a premiere in 2012.
"Mitch has created a world populated with unforgettable
characters and with a big, dynamic story," said Chris Albrecht, Starz, LLC
president and CEO, in a statement. "The talented creative team that has come
together for Magic City will ensure a show that we think audiences won't want
to miss."
Magic City is
produced by Media Talent Group with Geyer Kosinski and Tony To serve as
executive producers.
