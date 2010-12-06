Starz Greenlights 'Magic City'

Starz Entertainment has given a 10-episode order to new

series Magic City, about a Miami

luxury hotel in the 1960s, it was announced Monday.

The drama, from creator Mitch Glazer, centers on Ike Evans,

leader of the Miramar Hotel, who "must deal with the Mob, his complicated

family and a city in the midst of dramatic change as Fidel Castro takes control

of Cuba, just 200 miles offshore." Magic

City will begin casting soon and will start production on location in Miami

in 2011, with a premiere in 2012.

"Mitch has created a world populated with unforgettable

characters and with a big, dynamic story," said Chris Albrecht, Starz, LLC

president and CEO, in a statement. "The talented creative team that has come

together for Magic City will ensure a show that we think audiences won't want

to miss."

Magic City is

produced by Media Talent Group with Geyer Kosinski and Tony To serve as

executive producers.