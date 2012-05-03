StarzGreenlights Drama From Michael Bay

Starz has greenlit

a new drama, Black Sails (working title), to be executive produced by

director Michael Bay.

The series centers

around Captain Flint -- a character that was referred to throughout Robert

Louis Stevenson's novel Treasure Island -- and his crew, taking

place 20 years before Treasure Island.

"Starz is excited

to be working with a visionary like Michael,'" said Chris Albrecht, president

& CEO of Starz. "Along with the high-octane action that is a hallmark of a Michael Bay production, it has the

elements that Starz originals are striving to bring to the premium landscape:

epic, larger than life, cinematic storytelling. The series is also a property

we believe will appeal to the global content marketplace with broadcasters

around the world."

"I'm excited

to branch out into television," added Bay, "especially doing a

long-form series for Starz, a network known for supporting cutting edge

programming."

Starz ordered

eight episodes and expects to premiere Black Sails in 2014. Like the network does for its Spartacus franchise and Magic City, it will retain all domestic and international rights.

Black Sails will

be executive produced by Bay and his Platinum Dunes partners Brad Fuller and

Andrew Form. The series is created by showrunner and executive producer Jon

Steinberg and co-executive producer Robert Levine.