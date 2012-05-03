StarzGreenlights Drama From Michael Bay
Starz has greenlit
a new drama, Black Sails (working title), to be executive produced by
director Michael Bay.
The series centers
around Captain Flint -- a character that was referred to throughout Robert
Louis Stevenson's novel Treasure Island -- and his crew, taking
place 20 years before Treasure Island.
"Starz is excited
to be working with a visionary like Michael,'" said Chris Albrecht, president
& CEO of Starz. "Along with the high-octane action that is a hallmark of a Michael Bay production, it has the
elements that Starz originals are striving to bring to the premium landscape:
epic, larger than life, cinematic storytelling. The series is also a property
we believe will appeal to the global content marketplace with broadcasters
around the world."
"I'm excited
to branch out into television," added Bay, "especially doing a
long-form series for Starz, a network known for supporting cutting edge
programming."
Starz ordered
eight episodes and expects to premiere Black Sails in 2014. Like the network does for its Spartacus franchise and Magic City, it will retain all domestic and international rights.
Black Sails will
be executive produced by Bay and his Platinum Dunes partners Brad Fuller and
Andrew Form. The series is created by showrunner and executive producer Jon
Steinberg and co-executive producer Robert Levine.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.