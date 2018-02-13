Starz Gets Multi-Year Carriage Deal With Altice

Altice USA and Starz said they reached a new multi-year affiliation agreement that ends a blackout that started Jan. 1.

The agreement gives Altice the rights to offer all of the Starz and Encore linear and HD channels, on-demand and online services to Optimum and Suddenlink cable subscribers.

The agreement also allows for Altice to sell the Starz App to its customers on the new Altice One entertainment services.

The over-the-top potential of the app was a sticking point in the negotiations.



Financial terms were not disclosed.

“Our goal is to give customers the flexibility, choice and entertainment they want at a great value, and we appreciate their patience while we worked to reach a deal that was in their best interest,” said Hakim Boubazine, Co- President and Chief Operating Officer of Altice USA. “Through this new expanded arrangement, we are pleased to provide Starz’ wide array of programming on traditional and digital platforms, and look forward to working with Starz to continue to serve the diverse needs of our customer base across the U.S.”

“Starz is very pleased that both companies found a mutually beneficial way to expand our relationship over the next several years to offer the best content possible to millions of Altice USA subscribers,” said Jeffrey Hirsch, Chief Operating Officer of Starz. “In addition to the thousands of blockbuster and library movies Starz offers, we believe Altice USA values our company’s programming commitment to create and deliver premium quality original series that serve traditionally underserved audiences. By working together, both companies are in a stronger position to provide the best content and products to our shared customers.”