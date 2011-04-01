Starz Gets Into 3D Game With Comcast, Verizon

Starz Entertainment is delivering a trio of 3D movies from Walt Disney Co. and Sony Pictures Entertainment to Comcast and Verizon FiOS TV, available to those affiliates' subscribers of the premium net for no additional charge.

Starz 3D On Demand currently offers Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 3D, Alice in Wonderland 3D and G-Force 3D, with Pixar's Toy Story 3 3D set to premiere in April. Later this year, the service is scheduled to carry Tangled 3D, Tron: Legacy 3D and The Green Hornet 3D.

"There's definitely an appetite for 3D content," Starz executive vice president of programming Stephan Shelanski said. "Basically we think right now 3D is an important part of theatrical releases and as a premium programmer we want to be able to offer this to our subscribers."

Click here to read the full story at Multichannel.com.