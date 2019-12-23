Starz Gains Agreement to Remain on Comcast

Comcast and Lionsgate reached an agreement that will give Lionsgate’s Starz and Starz Encore channels on Comcast’s Xfinity cable systems.

Under the new agreement, the Starz flagship premium channel, as well as the Starz Encore suite of channels -- including Encore, Encore Westerns, Encore Black, and Encore Action -- and related video on demand content will continue to be available to Xfinity customers. The deals also calls for expanded distribution on the Comcast Flex platform and a path for an orderly transition to an à la carte business.

The agreement also gives streaming rights to Lionsgate content to Peacock, the new streaming service being launched next year by Comcast’s NBCUniversal unit.

Comcast in October warned subscribers they could be losing the Starz channel. As the dispute wound on, Comcast added Epix to its premium channel offerings.

“We are pleased that we were able to extend the partnership to Peacock and other businesses within Comcast while also ensuring Xfinity customers continue to enjoy great Starz programming,” said Dana Strong, president of consumer services for Comcast Cable.

Financial terms were not disclosed.

“We look forward to continuing our longstanding partnership with Comcast to deliver great content and great value to our customers,” said Starz CEO Jeffrey Hirsch. “Our ongoing relationship with Comcast reflects our ability to unlock opportunities across all of our businesses to the benefit of our subscribers.”